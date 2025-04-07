“He’s a player I really like” - Arsenal star Mikel Merino names one Real Madrid star he would like to play alongside 

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has named Rodrygo as the Real Madrid attacker he would like to play alongside. The Gunners will host Los Blancos in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 8.

Ad

Ahead of the game, Arsenal star Mikel Merino was asked which Real Madrid superstar he would like to play alongside. Los Blancos have no shortage of superstars in their ranks with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr being their biggest stars.

However, Mikel Merino opted to choose Rodrygo over the trio and hailed him for his all-round game. The Spain international said, as quoted by Metro:

“It’s hard to pick one, but I’d probably say Rodrygo. I’m not saying he’s underrated, but he’s a player I really like: fast, physical, technical, he has great one-on-one skills, he’s good in space. Very complete.”

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish giants in 2019 from Santos. He has 68 goals and 46 assists in 261 games to his name during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Merino, on the other hand, has been decent for Arsenal since joining the Gunners last summer from Real Sociedad. He has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 35 games this campaign.

Arsenal ready to use Real Madrid game to take a close look at youngster: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to take advantage of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final to take a closer look at Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler. As reported by Defensa Central, Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old.

Ad

Guler is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time at Real Madrid since his move from Fenerbahce in 2023. He has only played 1170 minutes of first-team football this season after playing just 442 minutes last season.

Despite not playing regularly, he has three goals and seven assists this season which showcases his immense ability. Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer €30 million for the Turkey international's signature in the summer.

Guler is reportedly valued very highly at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a contract until 2029. However, the young attacking midfielder is reportedly far from happy with his limited opportunities on the pitch. Apart from Mikel Arteta's side, the youngster is also wanted by the likes of Inter Milan and Real Sociedad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More