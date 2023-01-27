"He's a player I rely on alot" - PSG superstar can get 'even better' after impressive first part of the season says Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has lavished praise on defender Achraf Hakimi following his impressive 2022-23 football campaign for the French giants.

The Moroccan defender is currently in his second season with Les Parisien following a €60 million move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021.

Despite a sluggish start to life at the Parc de Princes during the 2021-22 campaign, the Moroccan has looked more settled in the PSG squad this season.

Hakimi has scored three goals and provided three assists in 25 games in all competitions for the French giants this season. He also enjoyed a remarkable outing with his national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reacting to the performance of the highly-rated right-back, head coach Galtier stated that he relies on the defender a lot in his team. He also pointed out that Hakimi has enjoyed a good first half of the season.

In his words, as seen in RMC Sport, he said:

"He [Hakimi] is a player I rely on a lot and I'm satisfied with his first part of the season. He had a very good World Cup, but I think he had a very good first half of the season, adapting to different systems and models."

Galtier further concluded that Hakimi could get even better at PSG and also go on to have a good second half of the season.

"I know and he knows that he can do even better. I'm sure that we will have a very high level of Achraf in the second part of the season."

PSG head coach Galtier drops hint on the possible exit of Keylor Navas this January

The French tactician has reacted to rumors linking second-choice shot-stopper Keylor Navas with a possible move away from the club this January.

The Costa Rican is currently attracting transfer interest from Premier League club side Nottingham Forest, who are reportedly keen on a loan deal.

Speaking during a press conference, Galiter went on to hail Navas, stating that the experienced goalkeeper is a good competitor. In his words, as seen in RMC Sport, he said:

"The transfer window ends in 4 days and I am very focused for the match. Keylor is a great competitor and has been exemplary in his work since the start of the season."

He further added that he knows how Navas feels about not getting much game time at PSG. However, Galtier revealed that whatever decision the goalkeeper makes, the club must listen. He said:

"He was appointed goalkeeper for the Coupe de France. That is also how he feels, and the sports management is listening. We will see the day after the transfer window the reality of the workforce. But on the part of the man and on the part of his career, we must respect him, and we must to listen."

Navas has played just two games for PSG this season and both of them came in the Coupe de France.

