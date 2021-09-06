"He's a player who has to be involved all the time" - Sir Alex Ferguson after losing goal-scoring bet to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson once bet that Cristiano Ronaldo would not score 15 goals in a season during his time at Manchester United. The legendary manager put a £400 wager on Ronaldo, and the Portuguese talisman won the bet with ease.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2005/06 season with nine goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Sir Alex Ferguson wanted more from the winger and cheekily put a £400 wager to give his young star some added motivation.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended up scoring 15 goals by February of the 2006/07 season. The Manchester United star went on to break Frank Lampard's then-record of 16 Premier League goals in a season from midfield and finished the season with 17 goals.

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke to the media after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 15th goal of the season and said:

"Penalties don't count. Oh well, I'll need to go the bank. It's fantastic, the boy has come on great, he's got the courage to want the ball. I thought he played in the early parts of the match he was careless but once he got more of the ball and I think he improved because he had more of the ball. I think he's that type of player where you have to service him and get the ball to him and get him working in the game. He's not the player who plays in the fringes, he's a player who has to be involved all the time."

Cristiano Ronaldo in line to make his second Manchester United debut this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and is already in Manchester. The new signing is in quarantine right now, but is expected to make his Manchester United debut this weekend against Newcastle United.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website on his return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"It's a new chapter, I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester United achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them is to win great things."

Manchester United have made a good start to the season with two wins and a draw from their opening three games.

