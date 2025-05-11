"He’s a player on the list" - Liverpool could sign Chelsea target if they miss out on Dean Huijsen, claims Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool will move for Chelsea target Jorrel Hato if they fail to land Dean Huijsen. He claims that the AFC Bournemouth star is their main target, with the Ajax star as their backup option.

Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that Chelsea and Liverpool were fighting for Huijsen and Hato. He believes that the two sides are waiting for a decision from the Spaniard before starting talks with Ajax for the Dutchman. He said via TBR Football:

"Let me start with Jarrel Hato, the talented defender from Ajax. For sure he's a player on the list of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League. So both clubs are monitoring the player and for sure he's on the list. All these clubs, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and more are all waiting for Huijsen to make his choice. You remember as I told you all these three clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are strong in the race for Dean Huijsen."

"So for sure, they are all waiting for the player to make a decision. But Jorrel Hato is also on the list at Chelsea and Liverpool as a potential name in case they can't get the Huijsen. So, Hato for sure is on the shortlist. Now Ajax are focused on completing their fantastic season trying to win the league and then Hato will be one of the names to watch for the summer transfer window."

Huijsen has a £50 million release clause this summer and is interested in leaving AFC Bournemouth. Real Madrid are also interested in the defender, but are yet to make their move for him.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target Dean Huijsen by Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant spoke to AceOdds earlier this season and urged Liverpool to sign Dean Huijsen. He believes that the the Blues target is the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk, who has signed a new contract at Anfield.

Pennant said:

"Dean Huijsen has had a good season at Bournemouth and he's in a mid-table team that's doing well. And we've seen over the years whoever plays alongside Virgil, they become a better player because Virgil helps so much with communication."

"So if you have two good ball playing defenders it gives the opposition a lot of trouble as well. Konate isn't really good with the ball on his feet. So if you've got two players like that, that gives the opposition a problem as to who they press out of possession. So I think Huijsen would be a good fit. He's been linked with Liverpool and we need some cover as Konate is injury-prone. The rumours that Liverpool have been linked with, it only makes them stronger."

Ibrahima Konate has not signed a new deal at Liverpool and is entering his final 12 months. He has interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

