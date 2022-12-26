"He’s some player" - Newcastle United urged to make swift move to sign Arsenal target

Newcastle United are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal as the Magpies look to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old winger has been a longstanding target for the Gunners in the transfer market.

Mudryk has been in spectacular form for the Ukrainian club this season as he has scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 18 games.

Mikel Arteta's side have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old, who could provide a long-term attacking option for the North London club.

However, the Gunners will have to fight off interest from Newcastle United. Eddie Howe's team are determined to give the Premier League leaders stern competition, as per reports.

AFC Xtra @AFC__Xtra Mykhailo Mudryk will be something very very special in the next few years. Mykhailo Mudryk will be something very very special in the next few years. https://t.co/M8rCPXAu8d

Signing Mudryk would be a great addition to the Magpies. Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus echoed the same sentiment as he told Football Insider:

“He’s some player, I saw him play against Celtic and he absolutely ran that game. He’s young but I think he can do it in the Premier League. If he went to Newcastle instead of Arsenal, which is unlikely in my opinion, it would take them to another level. That’s a signing you make if you are going to get into the Champions League. That’s the calibre of player Newcastle should be going for.”

Eddie Howe's team have been impressive this season. They are currently placed second in the Premier League table with 33 points on the board after 16 games following today's 3-0 victory against Leicester City.

Chelsea star more surprised by Newcastle United than Arsenal this season

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Both Arsenal and Newcastle United's respective positions in the Premier League table have come as a shock to many. Chelsea star Jorginho, however, is more surprised by what the Magpies have done compared to the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, the former Napoli midfielder said (via Newcastle world):

“That was a surprise honestly, much more than Arsenal. But even in this case the coach is very well prepared and the players understood what they have to do, so the right atmosphere has been created in a place where the fans are very warm, even if it’s very cold there.”

