"He’s a player who could really transform the team" - Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to sign Chelsea target Declan Rice. He believes the West Ham United midfielder will transform Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds are set to rebuild their midfield this summer, with a list of transfer targets reportedly ready. Rice is reportedly on the list, but Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is said to be the top candidate.

"Rice is the player to transform them." "They need a player who makes other players better. Then you can build on that."

However, Hamann believes the player who Liverpool should sign is Rice, as they need a holding midfielder. He was speaking on talkSPORT breakfast when he claimed that the club would need to look at the midfield more than anything in the summer. He said:

"If you look at the midfield and all the players they've got in that position, who are you going to keep for next season or who would you like to keep? Because obviously the ones who have got a contract, I'm not sure somebody will take them. If you look at the midfield now, you've got [Stefan] Bajcetic who's done well, he's a youngster of course you've got to keep him."

Hamann assessed Liverpool's midfield options and explained why they need reinforcements in the summer. He said:

"Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, they haven't progressed. Thiago I've never been a fan of, I don't think Liverpool is good enough to have a Thiago in the team at the moment. Fabinho hasn't been the same, [James] Milner is coming to the end, he's been a brilliant player. Then you've got [Naby] Keita and [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain who have been very disappointing since they've come."

Speaking about Rice, Hamann added:

"So, you probably need three of four midfielders alone and that takes a lot of money. I think midfield is the area, and I think what they do need is a holding midfielder. I think if you add a holding midfielder in the summer, I look at Declan Rice. I think he's a player who could really transform the team."

Liverpool face tough challenge for Declan Rice

Liverpool are set to face some tough challenge to sign Declan Rice as Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the running.

The Englishman is in demand as he looks to leave West Ham United in the summer with his contract expiring in 2024. Rice has made 223 senior appearances for the Hammers, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

The Gunners hold the upper hand right now as they are likely to play in the UEFA Champions League, the competition Rice wants to play in, next season.

