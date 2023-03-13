"He’s a player who’s very important for us" - Manchester United star urges teammates to 'find another balance' after Casemiro's suspension

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has urged his teammates to 'find another balance' following midfielder Casemiro's sending-off against Southampton on Sunday (March 12).

The Red Devils suffered a major blow on Sunday as Casemiro was shown a direct red card for his first-half challenge on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazil international was originally given a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor. However, he changed his mind after being called on to watch the replay by VAR Andre Marriner.

The Manchester United midfielder is now set to miss four games following his second straight red card of the season.

Varane, who also played with Casemiro previously at Real Madrid, has admitted that the midfielder's absence could cause a major scare for the Red Devils.

He has also urged his teammates to find a way to cope with the midfielder's absence. The France international said, as quoted by The Belfast Telegraph:

“He’s a player who’s very important for us. He brings balance to the team and to the squad, but we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him."

The Manchester United defender has also claimed that the Red Devils are ready for the next games despite Casemiro being out with suspension. He added:

“But we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games. I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out of the pitch before the end but as I say it’s part of football. It was obviously very disappointing but we can focus on the next games and that’s it.”

Casemiro has been excellent for Manchester United following his £70 million move from Real Madrid last summer.

The Brazilian has not only solved the Red Devils' long-term midfield issues but has also scored five goals and provided five assists in 37 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag singles out Manchester United attacker for special praise after 0-0 Southampton draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Jadon Sancho following his side's goalless draw against Southampton on Sunday.

Despite Casemiro being sent off in the first half, the Red Devils secured a 0-0 stalemate against the Saints and Ten Hag was particularly pleased with Sancho. He told MUTV:

“I think he did quite well as a number ten. Like he did against Barcelona and Leicester. He was really decisive against Leicester and also today with some really good actions. One time, he was really close to the goal with a run at the defending line and a cross to Bruno almost came there. He did a good job.”

Ten Hag was then asked whether Sancho could continue to have an impact in the role. He responded:

"I think he can, I think he can make the difference when we play three against two in the midfield. And that is not bad when you have Casemiro and Bruno and you have Jadon Sancho.”

Sancho has endured a rather forgettable spell so far at Old Trafford since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million.

He has scored just 10 goals and provided four assists in 61 games across competitions.

