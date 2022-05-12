“He’s playing with anger” – Emmanuel Petit identifies Arsenal star with ‘big motivation to become a star’ at Emirates

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged manager Mikel Arteta to retain Eddie Nketiah beyond this summer.

The 23-year-old's contract with the north London outfit is up in June. However, he has been on fire lately, scoring four goals in his last five appearances to emerge as the team's new goalscoring talisman.

An injury to Alexandre Lacazette opened the door for Nketiah to lead the line, and the youngster has made his opportunities count. Nketiah struck twice against Chelsea in the Gunners' stunning 4-2 win before netting another double in their narrow 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend.

5 starts

3 goals

Eddie Nketiah in the PL this season:
5 starts
3 goals
1 assist

Talks are understood to have taken place between him and the club over a potential contract extension, but no deal has been struck yet. The forward wants regular game time at the club, which Arteta isn't ready to guarantee, as they're is looking to rope in a new striker this summer.

However, Petit feels the Gunners must hang on to Nketiah, whom he feels has the potential to become a star, like some other young players in the squad. Speaking to Genting Casino (via Metro), he said:

"He has to stay! He’s playing with anger. He was asking for more game time, and he’s taken the responsibility on the pitch and scored important goals.

Petit continued:

"Nketiah is a young talented player with a big motivation to become a star, which means if he can follow the steps of (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Emile) Smith Rowe and (Bukayo), Saka that would be a very good thing for him and for Arsenal, but I definitely want him to stay at Arsenal."

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Nketiah's situation, as reported by Metro.

Arsenal unlikely to stick with Alexandre Lacazette

While Nketiah has impressed lately, Lacazette's return of just six goals in 33 games might not convince the club.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Most G/A this season for Arsenal:



18 - Saka (12 goals, 6 assist)

14 - Lacazette (6 goals, 8 assist)

13 - Smith Rowe (11 goals, 2 assist)

11 - Ødegaard (6 goals, 5 assist)

10 - Nketiah (9 goals, 1 assist)

9 - Aubameyang (7 goals, 2 assist)

Most G/A this season for Arsenal:

18 - Saka (12 goals, 6 assist)
14 - Lacazette (6 goals, 8 assist)
13 - Smith Rowe (11 goals, 2 assist)
11 - Ødegaard (6 goals, 5 assist)
10 - Nketiah (9 goals, 1 assist)
9 - Aubameyang (7 goals, 2 assist)
9 - Martinelli (5 goals, 4 assist)

He, too, runs out of contract next month, and Petit wants the Gunners to sign a new forward who's fast and guarantees a handful of goals. The 51-year-old added:

"It’s probably the case that Lacazette will leave the club at the end of the season. But even with Lacazette and Nketiah in the team, Arsenal need a very top striker who can score at least 20 – 25 goals during the season, to compete in the Premier League."

He added:

"I want Arsenal to buy a different kind of striker. What Arsenal need desperately up front, and this includes on the wings, is speed players. Don’t be mistaken; modern football is about speed. Everything is speed, the pressing, the playing, everything."

