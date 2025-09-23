“He’s playing drunk today”, “Might be the worst ever” - Chelsea fans slam 23-year-old star for ‘awful’ display in 2-1 win over Lincoln City

Chelsea fans on social media are furious with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen after their 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln City. The goalkeeper had a wobbly performance and was under pressure every time the League One side attacked.
Enzo Maresca's side were in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday, September 23, and were away at the Sincil Bank. They went 1-0 down in the first half, with Rob Street finding the back of the net late in the first half after the League One side dominated from the start.
Chelsea managed to bounce back in the second half with Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte scoring within five minutes of the restart. The Blues managed to hold on to their lead for the rest of the half, but the fans were unconvinced with Jorgensen's performance as he was shaky and also punched teammate Wesley Fofana early in the game.
The fans posted about the 23-year-old:
Enzo Maresca spoke to the media about the goalkeeper's performance and said (via Football London):
"I don't know how many balls they put inside the box tonight, you know, throw-ins, free-kick, cross, so I think it was not easy for any goalkeepers, to be honest. And I think overall, even, you know, we conceded against Brentford in extra time from throw-ins, it's not easy, it's not easy because they bring so many players inside the box, they try to create chaos around the goalkeepers, so you cannot move, you cannot go out, you cannot catch the ball, it's difficult."
Chelsea ended their three-match winless streak with the win over Lincoln City.
Enzo Maresca admits he was furious with Chelsea players after first-half performance
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted that he was angry with the players after they went into the break 1-0 down to Lincoln City. The Italian manager said that the experience should have helped the players and said:
"Absolutely [he was angry]. We prepared the game thinking exactly the way the first-half was. Sometimes it's about desire, but it's about experience. Jamie Gittens never played in this kinds of games, Jorrel the same. It's more about desire and we struggled in the first-half. If the next game in Carabao is against a League One or Two team away, for sure tonight's experience will be good."
Chelsea are back in Premier League action this weekend with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion. They are sixth in the table, seven points behind the leaders, Liverpool.