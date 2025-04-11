"He’s playing against the greatest football club in Champions League history and bossing it" - Ian Wright lavishes praise on Arsenal star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Myles Lewis-Skelly following the 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Tuesday, April 8. The Gunners dominated the LaLiga champions, registering one of their best performances in recent years.

Declan Rice scored two free kicks, while Mikel Merino also got on the scoresheet to mark a memorable night at the Emirates. While the entire team played well, Wright selected Lewis-Skelly for special praise.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, as cited by TBR Football, the former England international suggested that the 18-year-old dominated Real Madrid on the night.

“Myles Lewis-Skelly, having another, like, I don’t know how many games he’s in, Ryan. Is he 17 games in now or 18 games in, in respects of his career at Arsenal? He’s playing against the greatest football club in Champions League history and bossing it,” Wright said.

Wright's co-host, Ryan Hunn, pointed out that people don't realize how good the teenager is.

“Sorry, but, like, I still don’t think people realize how good this guy is,” said Hunn.

The former Arsenal striker acknowledged that fact, and added that Lewis-Skelly was good at left-back as well as in midfield.

“I don’t, I don’t realize how good he is. I don’t realize how good he is. I think to, first of all, lock down that left-hand side like you do in a defensive sense when you’re not a left-back, and then step up into midfield and just semi-dictate tempo against the European champions,” said Wright.

Arsenal face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, in the return leg.

Will Arsenal sign an Ajax defender this summer?

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Dutch defender has registered three goals and six assists from 44 games this season for the Eredivisie giants, operating mostly at left-back.

Speaking to The Boot Room, Bailey added that Liverpool are also eyeing the 19-year-old.

“Zinchenko will be allowed to leave, although that will be easier said than done considering his wages and Tierney is going," said Bailey.

He continued:

“Jorrel Hato is still a player they love – they’ve done all the work on him for years – they’ve been following him since he was 16. Liverpool like him as well. It wouldn’t surprise me if Hato came to England this year.”

Hato is under contract with Ajax until 2028.

