“He’s playing like Mozart” – Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on Arsenal star who deserves ‘special mention’ 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on in-form Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian has been in spectacular form for the Gunners so far this season and is one of the main reasons behind Mikel Arteta's side leading the race for the Premier League title.

In 21 games in all competitions, Odegaard has scored seven goals and provided five assists. His role in the team, however, goes beyond goals and assists as Odegaard is one of the main architects in Mikel Arteta's team.

While speaking about the former Real Madrid player, Ferdinand compared him to Italian musician Mozard. Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said (via HITC):

“Can I just start this by saying, if there are any Arsenal fans on here that follow us, you guys are the real deal, These guys are serious."

The Manchester United legend added:

“But Odegaard needs a special mention. This guy. I said when he got given the armband. This can go either two ways – it weighs too heavy on his shoulders or he’s going to run with it. And he is running with it."

Ferdinand compared Odegaard to Mesut Ozil, saying:

“He’s playing like Mozart, at the moment. He’s rolling the ball through people’s legs. He looks like a reincarnation of Ozil at his best. I have been looking at him and thinking he has been a child star for a very long time. You can tell, he seems very comfortable in his skin and now he’s growing into the Arsenal captaincy role really well.”

The Gunners currently sit atop the Premier League table with 43 points from 16 games, seven points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in second.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is one of Mikel Arteta's biggest assets at Arsenal. Speaking about the player after the win against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

"He is doing what we want him to do - to decide football matches and work really hard and deliver to the team what he needs in these moments which is different."

The Spaniard also praised youngsters Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah for their recent form. All three, as well as Odegaard, scored in the Gunners' 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

"The four front players scored again today; that is great news. Eddie scoring again, Bukayo, Martinelli and in crucial moments as well. That's what we want, those players deciding football matches when the team needs it and that's what they're doing."

