“He’s playing with real authority and confidence” – Ian Wright singles out Arsenal star for special praise despite being one of his ‘staunchest critics’ in the past

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded Granit Xhaka following an impressive performance from the Gunners midfielder in the side's 3-0 win over Brentford on September 18.

Xhaka has been in fine form this season, which has coincided with a brilliant start to the campaign for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and have won six of their seven league fixtures thus far.

Xhaka's performances in Arteta's midfield are earning plaudits. He controlled the tempo in the victory over Brentford.

The Swiss midfielder provided Gabriel Jesus with an astute cross for the side's second of the afternoon.

Wright believes we are starting to see the best of Xhaka, saying (via Metro):

"For me, Granit Xhaka is a player that we’re finally see play like he does for Switzerland. He’s playing in a position that suits him, playing more offensively. He’s playing with real authority and confidence."

Wright continued,

"Lately he’s been able to find space and from there he can be really dangerous because, for me, he’s got easily one of the best left-foots in the Premier League."

The legendary Gunners striker then touched on Xhaka's assist for Jesus' goal against Brentford:

"It’s a great cross for the Jesus goal, it’s fantastic. He can also do the defensive stuff, he gets back and get his foot in there. He set the tempo for Arsenal off the ball. I’m really pleased for him because I was one of his staunchest critics. But now we’re seeing the best of Granit Xhaka."

Arsenal legend Wright praises Arteta's decision to hand Nwaneri debut

Nwaneri has broken Harvey Elliott's record

Arsenal schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri came on in the second half of the win over Brentford.

In doing so, he became the youngest player in Premier League history at 15 years and 181 days.

Wright has spoken highly of the decision by Gunners manager Arteta to make the call, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"I’m so proud of that for Arsenal. To get in the team at that stage, some people might think it’s a stunt, but those people – Mikel, Per, Edu – are not putting him in there for a joke."

He continued,

‘They’re not going to bring people in just for the sake of it. They think very highly of him, he was playing for the U18s when he was 14. What I think this does is sent a massive message to the other academy players and shows them they all have a chance of playing in that first team."

