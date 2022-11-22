"He's been playing at the top level all his life" – Germany star says it's an 'honor' to be compared to Lionel Messi as he prepares for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala has responded to recent comparisons with Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of his 2022 FIFA World Cup debut.

Musiala, 19, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the world following his stellar performances in and around the penalty box for Bayern Munich. Since arriving from Chelsea's youth setup for €200,000 in the summer of 2019, the youngster has helped his side lift nine trophies.

Earlier in September, Germany and Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus lauded the former England U21 international and likened his style of play to Messi's. He told the Daily Mail:

"When he is on the field, he is like Messi three years ago. He has everything. Fast, good dribbling, the last pass; he can score. He gets the ball and always goes forward. He is also learning to work better for the defence. He is becoming the complete player. In the future, he will be one of the very best players in the world."

During a recent pre-match press conference, Musiala was asked for his opinion on Matthaus' comments. He replied to reporters (via TZ):

"Being compared to Messi is an absolute honor. He's been playing at the top level all his life. It's very difficult to compare yourself to him. I want to focus on myself and what I can do better as Jamal."

A technical dribbler adept at operating in multiple roles, Musiala has been a regular for Germany for the past 18 months or so. After opting to represent his birth nation in February 2021, he has featured in 17 appearances for the four-time FIFA World Cup champions.

Musiala is set to head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the back of 22 goal involvements in as many games for the Bavarians this campaign.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi confirms 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shed light on his preparations and claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup might be his last outing. He told reporters (via Roy Nemer):

"I haven't done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality."

Messi, 35, is set to captain La Albiceleste at the ongoing quadrennial tournament, in Qatar. After helping his side lift the Copa America trophy last year, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-footed forward is now on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Since making his international debut in 2005, the Argentine has appeared in four editions of the tournament. He has scored six goals and contributed five assists in 19 overall appearances in the competition so far.

