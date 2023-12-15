“He’s not been playing well” - Ex-Liverpool star criticizes Jarell Quansah despite goal in 2-1 defeat

Formers Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has claimed that Reds star Jarell Quansah has not been good enough for the club this season.

The Reds lost their final Europa League match in the group stage 2-1 to Union Saint Gilloise on Thursday (December 14). Quansah scored the lone goal for Klopp's side but could not do much about the goals from the Belgian side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Enrique stated that it was the first time he was watching the Liverpool youngster live in action. He was not impressed with the young defender but is not delivering a strong verdict as he wants to see more from him.

Enrique said:

"He's not been playing well today though. Obviously, he's had a lot of praise, but I kind of still don't give my opinion 100%. Today is the first time I've seen him live, I've been watching the games the day after on Wyscout because I've been busy, but this is the first game I've watched him, and I need to see him more to have a proper look at him. He scored the goal, so fair play, but he's not been good defensively in my opinion."

Liverpool hero heaps praise on Jarell Quansah

While Jose Enrique was not impressed with Jarell Quansah, Steve McManaman was full of praise for the youngster. The Liverpool icon claimed that the goal was taken well and was unfortunate to see his goal ruled out earlier this season.

McManaman said on TNT Sports (via Daily Mail):

"What a strange goal to watch visually, Konate goes for it, and both of them miss it and Jarell Quansah, who was in my opinion, unfortunate that he had a goal ruled out against Toulouse. Just controls it with one foot and smashes it in with his right foot. What a moment for the central-defender, brilliant strike, brilliant moment for the kids at Liverpool."

He added:

"It was down-right disappointing from a team that’s top of the league. They were too occupied with [Ibrahim] Konate than the little white thing that you have to kick around."

Quansah was handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp earlier this season. He has played 12 games for the Reds this season and started eight of these.