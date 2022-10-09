“He’s a very popular player” – Pat Nevin says 24-year-old Chelsea star has huge support from teammates after ‘noticeable’ gesture during 3-0 win against Wolves 

Pat Nevin believes that Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic is very popular among his teammates.

Pulisic scored for the Blues as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a margin of 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 8. The American scored the second goal of the game for Graham Potter's side.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues as he sent home a looping header from a Mason Mount cross. Pulisic scored the second, with Mount being the provider again. Armando Broja converted in the 89th minute to open his account for the Blues.

Nevin opined that Pulisic is very popular among his teammates as every player except the goalkeeper ran to celebrate with the former Borussia Dortmund man after he scored. Here's what he said to BBC Radio 5 Live (via thechelseachronicle):

“What was most noticeable after that [goal], every single Chelsea player, bar the goalkeeper, ran right to the corner to go all over Pulisic, to say ‘We’re with you mate’. He’s a very popular player, and that’s a very popular goal around here."

The 24-year-old has now scored one goal and provided one assist in 10 games for the Blues so far this campaign.

Graham Potter's team are now in fourth place in the league table with a tally of 16 points from eight games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter opened up on squad rotation

The Blues' coach Graham Potter had to make seven changes to the team that defeated AC Milan by a margin of 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League on October 6.

Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were not in the starting lineup for the game. Here's what Potter had to say about the depth of his squad:

"It's a credit to the players because it's a good group here. We can't succeed with just 11 players, and I don't think it's right to just keep 11 going until they fall down, get injured, and then we play the next ones. That is not good for the group dynamic. At the same time, I am conscious that if we lose today, you'd have come with me asking why I didn't play Aubameyang, that is how it is."

