"He's a pretty good player" – Craig Burley insists Chelsea star is not playing in his natural position

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has stated that Levi Colwill is not playing in his preferred centre-back role after the Blues' recent victory.

Colwill, who rose through the Blues' youth ranks, started his team's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at left-back on Wednesday (December 27).

The 20-year-old failed to stop Michael Olise's far-post run for Palace's equalizer in the first half injury-time of the Premier League encounter.

Remarking on Colwill's recent positional mistake, Burley told ESPN FC:

"Colwill's a centre-half playing left-back. A centre-half who could go on to have a very good career, he's a pretty good player, but I think you see him defending the back post it wasn't great. It's different defending the back post as a full-back than it is as a centre-half."

Colwill, who was on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last campaign, has often been deputizing at left-back for Chelsea this term. He has started his past seven overall appearances at left-back in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

So far, Colwill has recorded a goal and an assist in 22 games this term.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are without both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella due to their respective injuries. While the former is out with a hamstring issue, Cucurella is out with a major ankle injury since mid-December.

Jermaine Beckford rules struggling Chelsea out of the hunt for European berth this term

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, ex-Everton striker Jermaine Beckford played down Chelsea's chances of securing an European berth in the Premier League this term. The former Leicester City man suggested:

"I think one of the biggest things is not to look too far into the future for this season. I don't see them challenging for a spot in Europe. They're another side in a transition period and they've got a lot of really good young players who are going to be good in 12-18 months."

Asserting that Mauricio Pochettino's outfit should help their stars settle down at the club by bringing in experienced players, Beckford added:

"It's just a matter of bedding those players in, getting them to understand what the football club and the league is about and getting some experience mixed in to help nurture them."

Chelsea, who have splashed over £1 billion in the past three transfer windows, are 10th in the league table with 25 points from 19 matches.

The Blues, who finished 12th last campaign, will next face 18th-placed Luton Town in their Premier League clash on Saturday (December 30).