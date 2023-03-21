“He’s primed to disappear into the Middle East” – Stan Collymore slams Chelsea star who ‘doesn’t really stand for anything’ 

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has slammed Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for celebrating with Barcelona after their El Clasico win on March 19.

The Blaugrana beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 at home in La Liga. Former Barca striker Aubameyang was seen in their dressing room celebrating with the players.

This has irked Collymore, who believes that the Gabonese striker should not be celebrating another team's victory when he is still associated with the Blues. In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore wrote:

“It’s shambolic. A lot of younger fans will say ‘What’s the problem?’ – but it’s not right. This is an elite-level competitive sport – you do not cross certain boundaries and celebrating another team’s victory inside their dressing room is an absolute no-no.”

He added:

“…He’s a Chelsea player so while he’s there, he should be coming across as blue through and through but he doesn’t. He doesn’t really stand for anything, he’s ubiquitous. He’s primed to disappear into the Middle East and Graham Potter will probably be thanking his lucky stars.”

Chelsea signed Aubameyang from Barcelona for £12 million last summer. The striker, however, has failed to deliver, scoring just three goals in 19 appearances across competitions.

He has fallen out of favor under manager Graham Potter and last started a game in November last year.

Aubameyang was also tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in January earlier this year but reportedly rejected a move to Los Angeles FC. Moreover, he couldn't return to Barcelona due to FIFA's rules (via Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea manager Graham Potter highlights plan to get N'Golo Kante back in action

Midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered a hamstring injury in August 2022 and has been out of action since, featuring just two times for Chelsea this season. He has returned to training but is yet to get a few minutes in an actual game.

Speaking about the Frenchman, Potter explained that they are hoping to play an internal match in the international break and get Kante a few minutes on the pitch. He told the Blues' website:

"N’Golo is due to carry on training this week, and potentially with a game to get some minutes. That’s the plan there. The game will probably be internal. We need to control that as much as we can. But that will be good."

Kante has been a key player for Chelsea since his move from Leicester City in 2016. He has made 262 appearances for the Blues and has also contributed 13 goals and 15 assists.

