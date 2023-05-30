"He's probably becoming a little more like us - that bad boy" - Emi Martinez comments on Lionel Messi transformation in Qatar

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez claims that his captain Lionel Messi transformed into a bad boy during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumphant campaign in Qatar.

La Abicleste won the tournament in the Middle East with Messi leading by example. The PSG attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists in eight games. He won the Golden Ball award for his excellent displays during the competition.

However, Argentina's glorious victory in Qatar wasn't without controversy. None more so than their tense quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. Messi came to loggerheads with Dutch manager Louis van Gaal and celebrated a goal by mocking the coach. He was also involved in spats with Van Gaal's assistant Edgar Davids and striker Wout Weghorst.

Martinez has touched on the type of character Messi became during the FIFA World Cup. He told BBC that the squad he was playing in differed from that of previous ones:

"This World Cup he was different. We are probably more aggressive than the players in the national teams he's played with before. So he's probably becoming a little more like us - that bad boy."

Lionel Messi's approach definitely worked as he guided La Abiceleste to their third World Cup trophy in style. It was the last trophy evading his glistening trophy cabinet. Martinez thinks the iconic forward has now cemented his legacy in football:

"I think after this World Cup - he completed football."

The Argentina captain won the Copa America in 2021 but the World Cup was the one trophy he most desired. He came agonizingly close to winning the 2014 World Cup but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final.

However, Messi has now achieved his ultimate goal. He has placed himself among legends such as Diego Maradona and Pele who have also won the World Cup.

Lionel Messi is wanted by Premier League clubs as he heads towards PSG exit

Lionel Messi is leaving PSG this summer.

Lionel Messi is reportedly in the sights of Premier League clubs as he heads towards the exit door at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine hero's contract with PSG expires and he has decided not to sign a renewal.

The legendary forward has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are keen on luring him to the Middle East.

However, Argentine newspaper Ole reports that Premier League clubs are interested in the 35-year-old. He is yet to play in English football with the league considered by many as the most challenging in the world.

It remains to be seen which clubs are interested in Messi but there are several Premier League outfits that have the finances for such a deal. These include Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Messi has enjoyed a superb season at PSG, scoring 21 goals and contributing 20 assists in 40 games across competitions. He has won the Ligue 1 title for the second consecutive campaign.

