"He's probably a bit more of a team player" – Arsenal legend decides between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour recons that he would rather have Lionel Messi come off the bench than Cristiano Ronaldo but because the Argentinian is more of a team player.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Ray Parlour suggested that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are amazing players but Messi's game is more complete as he can dribble and run past players at will. Parlour said:

"Either would be fantastic to bring off the bench but I would go Messi because of his all-round game. I think he's more of a team player. But Ronaldo, his figures are unbelievable. But Messi has scored loads of goals of the bench as well and some of the stuff he does is remarkable. When he runs, his balance when he goes past players.

"I know Ronaldo has got different goals, in the air we were talking about it last week for Portugal where he hangs there and bullets the headers, left foot, right foot. Obviously Messi scored a lot more goals with his left foot.

"But both brilliant players and it will always come down to opinions. I am sure most Manchester United supporters will say Ronaldo and other teams will probably say Messi."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as the greatest footballers of all time. The pair are separated by very little in terms of individual honors and trophies won.

Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Ors against Cristiano Ronaldo's five, while the Portuguese superstar has one more Champions League triumph than Messi.

This transfer window saw both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi move to different teams

The 2021 summer transfer window was arguably one of the biggest windows in the history of football as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi moved clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Juventus and join his former side Manchester United after having only one year remaining on his Juventus contract.

The 36-year-old forward made an outstanding start to his return to the Premier League after scoring twice on his debut against Newcastle United.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, was forced to change clubs due to Barcelona's bleak financial situation. The 34-year-old joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Messi has so far made just one appearance off the bench and hasn't opened his account for his new club.

