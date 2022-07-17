“He’s probably done his homework and it’s the right choice” – Kevin Campbell backs Erik ten Hag on decision involving under fire Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made the right decision to keep Harry Maguire as the Red Devils' captain, according to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell. He has strongly backed the decision, which Ten Hag revealed in a recent press conference.

Gary Neville @GNev2 So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him. So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.

Speaking to Football Insider about the former Ajax manager's decision, Campbell explained:

“Truthfully, and many won’t like this, I think it’s the right decision. I think there aren’t many players who played in the Euros last summer who had a good season. You could maybe look at three or four. Declan Rice was outstanding, Bukayo Saka second, maybe Phil Foden and [Jordan] Pickford.

"Before then, I thought Harry Maguire has been good for Manchester United. Under Ole, they finished second in the league. There wasn’t anybody calling him out or anything like that."

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season 🔴 https://t.co/Twp6g4OwHH

He continued:

“Obviously Ten Hag’s come in and taken a look. He’s probably done his homework and it’s the right choice, as far as I’m concerned. Harry Maguire, everyone reckons or says Harry Maguire’s bad. He’s not a bad player, he’s a good player. They’ve spent the money on him, he’s been the captain and he’s still the captain, which is fine.”

Harry Maguire came under fire for much of last season due to his glaring defensive errors for the Red Devils. However, the defender was impressive with the England national team and will hope to replicate his national performances at club level this campaign.

Manchester United could pursue Ajax star if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves: Report

Another person who might have gotten the captain's armband if he stayed was Cristiano Ronaldo, but more reports have put his future up in the air recently.

Ten Hag’s pursuit of Ajax’s Brazil international Antony might have run into a Ronaldo-shaped problem if reports from TalkSport (via GiveMeSport) are true. The Red Devils will reportedly be unable to sign the talented Brazilian until they manage to sell their Portuguese superstar.

Ajax value the Brazilian at £70 million, and while interest in his services is high, the fee is rather on the high side. This prohibitively large fee request has seen Manchester United unable to make a move for the Brazilian yet.

Despite enjoying a good relationship with the Red Devils in recent years, the Amsterdam club will not slouch on negotiations. This means United will have to get Ronaldo’s massive wages off the books if they are to finance a deal for their desired wideman.

Manchester United will hope a European juggernaut will be willing to sign the aging forward this summer, with the team in the process of a rebuild under Ten Hag. Nevertheless, if they can’t agree a deal to sell Ronaldo, they might have to wait a yet before they approach their desired target.

