"He's probably made a mistake" - Danny Murphy disagrees with Ten Hag's latest decision as Manchester United manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy feels Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a mistake by keeping Harry Maguire as their captain.

The Dutchman revealed at a press-conference during their pre-season tour in Thailand that Maguire will continue as the Red Devils skipper for the 2022-23 season.

The England international was an unmitigated disaster last season, his erroneous displays causing his side to lose by huge margins on numerous occasions.

This led to calls to strip Maguire of the captaincy, and while he retained it until the end of their campaign, there was speculation that someone new could take over the responsibility next season.

However, in a huge disappointment for the club's supporters, Maguire will remain as the captain, and Murphy feels the weight of the armband could be 'too much' for him to handle.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via Daily Mail):

"I think he's probably made a mistake. I think it was time for a change of captaincy for United."

On being further questioned about who should've taken the captaincy instead, Murphy added:

"To whoever he brings in that is big enough and brave enough to do it. I remember being at Liverpool when Incey [Paul Ince] walked in the door, and the mentality changed straight away."

Despite his flaws, Maguire still has a role to play for Manchester United, said Murphy, who called him a 'good player'.

"That doesn't mean I'd want to get rid of him. I think he's a good player. I just think it's too much for him. I think he's struggled with it a bit. I think his performance would be enhanced [without the captaincy]."

Maguire joined the Red Devils on a staggering £80 million transfer from Leicester City in 2019, since which he's made 144 appearances in all competitions, including 102 in the Premier League.

Manchester United pushing for new centre-backs

Last season, the Red Devils shipped 57 goals in the league, their highest ever in the Premier League era.

This called for solid defensive reinforcements this summer and the club is aiming to get Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, where Ten Hag was manager until recently.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [ - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [ @MikeVerweij 🚨 - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [@MikeVerweij] https://t.co/9QuTeqW93v

Manchester United have tabled an improved bid of £43 million and his arrival will make life competitive for Maguire, whose position in the first-team could come under threat from the Argentine.

