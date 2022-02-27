“He’s probably one of the best footballers around” – Glen Johnson heaps praise on Liverpool star who brings ‘quality and composure’

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is probably one of the finest players in the world. That's according to former Reds defender Glen Johnson, who has showered praise on the Spaniard for the immense quality he brings to the team.

Following a slow start to life in the Premier League, Alcantara is finally living up to expectations at Anfield, with a series of promising displays in recent weeks. Johnson has now said that he has been a long-term fan of the midfielder.

Jonathan Higgins @Jhiggins3 For the umpteen time Thiago Alcantara is an absolutely glorious footballer. You'd have to severely question the footballing intelligence of anyone that thinks otherwise. For the umpteen time Thiago Alcantara is an absolutely glorious footballer. You'd have to severely question the footballing intelligence of anyone that thinks otherwise.

“I was always a big fan of his,” the Englishman told talkSPORT, via Betting Expert. “I don’t think he slows Liverpool down at all; he’s just controlled and sets up certain plays.”

Johnson added what the Spaniard is capable of bringing to the table. According to him, Alcantara's strength isn't in scoring goals but his ability to set up plays and do everything perfectly. The former Reds right-back continued:

“He’s not really a goal threat, but that’s not what he’s good at. Everyone else is a goal threat because of the passes and plays that he sets up. He brings quality and composure to Liverpool’s midfield. He’s probably one of the best footballers around."

“I know he’s not the most athletic, doesn’t dictate games so to speak, but he does everything really, really well. He sets up certain plays and he very rarely loses the ball.”

Johnson's comments seem to be a response to English football journalist Adrian Durham. That latter had claimed that Alcantara is having little impact despite his eye-catching displays for Liverpool. The pundit made the remark last year, saying, as posted by talkSPORT:

“He (Thiago) is neat; he is tidy; he can pass the ball, but results wise, he’s having very little impact. He doesn’t do the hard graft, doesn’t do the running or tackling, doesn’t do the cover work, doesn’t do the dirty stuff that that original three-man Liverpool midfield needs to do."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Glen Johnson offers theory on why Liverpool aren't getting the best from Thiago Alcantara mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Glen Johnson offers theory on why Liverpool aren't getting the best from Thiago Alcantara mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/vc2wIvts1K

“They were all action, dynamos, every single one of them. He slows it down. They’ve gone from heavy metal to lift music with Thiago.”

What's next for Liverpool?

Thiago Alcantara (left) is finally stepping up at Anfield.

As things stand, the Reds have their total focus on their next game: the EFL Cup final with Chelsea. That takes place on Sunday, February 27, at the Wembley Stadium in London. It promises to be a fascinating outing, as both teams fancy their chances of winning the trophy - first of the season for the Reds and second for the Blues.

Following that, Jurgen Klopp's men will return to Premier League action by facing Norwich City on Wednesday. They will then lock horns with West Ham next weekend. It remains to be seen if they win both encounters to draw level with league leaders Manchester City.

