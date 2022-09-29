“He’s probably one of the first five in the building and the last five out” – Aaron Ramsdale names player who is ‘always on it’ as best trainer at Arsenal

Arsenal have been one of the top performers in the Premier League since the new season kicked off and have been hard at work in training. Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has highlighted attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard as the best trainer at the club at the moment.

The Norwegian is proving to be a huge asset for Arsenal this season with his commanding displays in the center of the pitch. Odegaard has recorded three goals to his name in six appearances in the English top-flight this season.

That’s just one of the reasons the Norwegian is leading the race to be appointed Arsenal’s new captain.



theathletic.com/3289769/2022/0… According to Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard holds tactical discussions in Spanish with Mikel Arteta at the training ground.That’s just one of the reasons the Norwegian is leading the race to be appointed Arsenal’s new captain. According to Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard holds tactical discussions in Spanish with Mikel Arteta at the training ground.That’s just one of the reasons the Norwegian is leading the race to be appointed Arsenal’s new captain.@TheAthleticUK 🔴⚪️ #AFCtheathletic.com/3289769/2022/0…

During a recent interview with Peter Crouch, Aaron Ramsdale provided an insight into how the attacking midfielder sets the standard for his colleagues at the Emirates Stadium. He told Crouch on Around The Block (via HITC):

“Martin Odegaard’s always on it. He’s a modern-day captain. He’s probably one of the first five in the building and the last five out. But then, on the pitch, he’s never going to hide or shrink from a challenge. So that’s the first person we look to."

Arsenal are enjoying a dream start to the 2022-23 campaign. As things stand, Mikel Arteta's men sit at the top of the EPL table with 18 points in seven games.

So far, they have recorded six victories and one defeat in the English top flight. They also earned a 2-1 victory in their Europa League opener versus FC Zurich earlier this month.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Ødegaard is so gifted.”



“He’s the Kevin De Bruyne of Arsenal.”



🤯 “He’s got everything. There isn’t anything he can’t do.”



Tony Cascarino is full of praise for “Ødegaard is so gifted.”“He’s the Kevin De Bruyne of Arsenal.”🤯 “He’s got everything. There isn’t anything he can’t do.”Tony Cascarino is full of praise for #AFC captain Martin Ødegaard 😍 “Ødegaard is so gifted.” 🔥 “He’s the Kevin De Bruyne of Arsenal.”🤯 “He’s got everything. There isn’t anything he can’t do.”Tony Cascarino is full of praise for #AFC captain Martin Ødegaard https://t.co/wlCChupUki

What's next for Arsenal?

The Norwegian has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

The Gunners will return to action in the Premier League this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. They have a massive fixture: an important clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

Arteta's side then face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League next Thursday (October 6) before returning to the English top flight to take on Liverpool at Anfield on October 9.

