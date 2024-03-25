"He’s probably the perfect role model" - Liverpool starlet hails Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in the world

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns has lavished praise on Jurgen Klopp's coaching and highlighted the German coach's aura.

Klopp is leaving Anfield at the end of the season after spending nine years with the Merseysiders. He's become a hero during that time, ending the Reds' 30-year wait for league glory in 2020.

The German has already led Liverpool to the Carabao Cup this season. That's the eighth major trophy he's won while in charge of English football's most successful club.

The Carabao Cup triumph came after a 1-0 (a.e.t) victory against Chelsea in the final at Wembley (February 25). Virgil van Dijk grabbed the winner with a powerful header.

However, Klopp dealt with an injury crisis at the time which led to several youngsters being handed opportunities. Danns was one of those as the English striker came on in the 87th minute.

Danns, 18, delved into life playing under Klopp and how highly he admires the former Borussia Dortmund coach. He told the club's official website:

"Every time I've spoken with the boss he's just been really encouraging and he's probably the perfect role model."

The Liverpool-born centre-forward hailed Klopp as the best manager in the world:

"As a manager, personally I think he is the best manager in the world and when you look at him you're a bit starstruck and he's got this aura around him."

Klopp handed Danns his debut in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Luton Town (February 21). He netted his first two goals at senior level in a 3-0 win against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

Danns has been majorly impressing in the Reds' youth system, registering 24 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions. He's just one of several academy graduates who have flourished making the step up to Klopp's first team. Conor Bradley, 20, and Bobby Clark, 19, have also enjoyed breakout seasons at Anfield.

Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho on Jurgen Klopp's lack of faith in him

Fabio Carvalho has got back to his best at Hull.

Fabio Carvalho, 21, is another Liverpool youngster who many had huge expectations of at Anfield. The Portuguese attacker joined the Merseysiders from Fulham in July 2022 for a reported £5 million.

However, Carvalho failed to impress Klopp during his time in the first team. He was more often than not an impact sub, making 21 appearances across competitions, and posting three assists.

Klopp allowed the Portugal U21 international to head to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig last summer. But, he struggled for game time and was sent back to Liverpool in January only to join EFL Championship outfit Hull City on loan.

Carvalho has impressed at Hull, managing four goals in 11 games across competitions. He's acknowledged his time at Anfield by insisting that Klopp needed to turn to more experienced heads (via Portuguese outlet A Bola):

"(My relationship with Klopp) was good. He helped me. But when I arrived at the club, we were in a very difficult period, on and off the field. There were problems with the team and he needed to turn to the players he trusted most."

Carvalho faces an uncertain future once his loan with Hull expires at the end of the season. But, he will have a new manager at Anfield because of Klopp's departure.