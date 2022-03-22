“He’s probably served his purpose at Liverpool now” – Noel Whelan claims Reds star could become next Tammy Abraham with Serie A switch

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has stated that Liverpool striker Divock Origi could become the 'next Tammy Abraham' if the Belgian makes a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Football Insider reported that Origi has made up his mind on leaving Anfield this summer after eight long years at the club. Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that the striker is 'more than tempted' towards a move to AC Milan following the Rossoneri making a contract offer.

Noel Whelan has admitted that he is sad to see Origi closing in on a move away from the Premier League 'without a proper go'. The 47-year-old has also insisted that the Belgian hitman and Jurgen Klopp share a great deal of 'mutual respect and admiration'. He told Football Insider:

“It would be a real shame to see him leave without a proper go in the Premier League. But we know how much respect and admiration there is between him and Jurgen Klopp even if he doesn’t play every week. He’s done so much for the club with some really important goals."

Whelan suggested that Origi always had the 'right attitude and character' during his time at Anfield and 'probably served his purpose' at the club. Whelan added:

“Origi has had exactly the right attitude and character throughout his time at Liverpool I do believe he needs regular game time. He’s probably served his purpose at Liverpool now."

The former Middlesbrough star has also backed the former Lille attacker to emulate the success of Tammy Abraham. The Englishman has been a revelation since joining AS Roma from Chelsea last summer. He said:

"AC Milan might just be that trigger to reignite his career. We’ve seen Tammy Abraham doing just that at Roma. He could follow in his footsteps and be the next Abraham, in that regard.”

Can the Liverpool hero find success in Serie A like Tammy Abraham?

Divock Origi was once regarded among the brightest talents in world football and was called up to the Belgium setup in the 2014 FIFA World cup at just 19 years of age. The 26-year-old has not quite managed to live up to his potential but has certainly engraved his name in Liverpool history.

There is every chance that Origi will turn out to be a lethal striker in Italy for the Rossoneri, just like Abraham, who has done admirably at Roma so far. Abraham has been brilliant for Jose Mourinho's side this season. He has found the back of the net 23 times in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Origi has done his bit when given a chance by Klopp. The big Belgian has five goals and three assists despite being on the pitch for just 533 minutes this season.

