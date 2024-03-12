"He's up there producing every week, so why not?" - Trevoh Chalobah wants Chelsea teammate included in England squad for the EUROs

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah wants Cole Palmer to be included in the England squad for UEFA Euro 2024.

Since completing a reported £42 million summer move from Manchester City to the Blues, Palmer has been a key player for the west London club. The 21-year-old has often been the difference maker for Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has so far racked up 13 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Chalobah has now claimed that getting Palmer on the ball is a primary target for the Blues. He further endorsed Palmer to be on the plane to Germany for the Euros. He said (via Mirror):

“We have quality players, Cole is up there right now and it is important for us to get our best players on the ball - that is what we did against Newcastle."

Chalobah added:

“What a player he is. The confidence that he shows in every moment of the game, you can see he is so relaxed and he knows his ability. He’s the kind of player we need. Can he go to the Euros? Most definitely. He's up there producing every week, so why not?”

Palmer was key as Chelsea defeated Newcastle United 3-2 in their latest Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. The attacking midfielder scored once and bagged an assist. He has so far represented England's senior team twice in his career.

Trevoh Chalobah is confident Chelsea will come good

Chelsea's struggles have continued this season despite Mauricio Pochettino taking charge last summer. The Argentine has often faced the fans' wrath for the team's inconsistent displays.

Trevoh Chalobah, though, is confident in the team's mettle. He vowed that the group would keep improving and eventually become a hard team to deal with. He said (via Mirror):

“We will keep working no matter what the fans say. We want to try our best and make them proud, it will come. Consistency is the key. At times this season we've been up and down and it is important for us to find our feet and get that consistent run-in."

Chalobah added:

“We know we've got the quality - once we get that consistency we will have a very good time on the pitch. We haven't hit expectations this season but we're trying every day and we're going to keep pushing until the end and there are still a lot of games to go."

Chelsea are set to play Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17. The Carabao Cup runner-ups are looking to make a run to the deep end of the competition.