“He’s a proper footballer” – Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign goalkeeper labeled as an ‘outfield’ player by Guardiola

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand backed Erik ten Hag's decision to get Andre Onana from Inter Milan. However, he wants the club to end the David De Gea chapter well and not make him wait around with a decision pending on his future.

Di Marzio has reported that Manchester United have opened talks with Inter Milan for Onana. They are yet to table an interest but are adamant about getting the Cameroon star to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand has revealed that Pep Guardiola described Onana as a goalkeeper who can play in the outfield. He was on his FIVE podcast when he said:

"I spoke to Pep Guardiola in an interview days before the semi-final and he was talking about potentially playing against Onana. He was like 'You've got to contend with this goalkeeper now, not many goalkeepers you've got to prepare for, we press high."

"Normally if you go back to the goalkeeper, we've done our job and that's it, but this guy, he's like an outfield player'. The confidence, he comes out playing on the edge of his box and almost on the edge of the centre circle, and he wants to be involved in the build-up. He's a proper footballer."

Ferdinand continued:

"He's a great shot-stopper. He made a couple of great saves in the final, but this guy is a young keeper; I've seen him at Ajax before that. Edwin van der Sar, I spoke to him numerous times about him before Man United's interest and he waxed lyrical about him. He knew this is the prototype for a goalkeeper."

David De Gea's contract at Manchester United has expired

David De Gea has his future hanging in the balance this summer as his contract at Manchester United has expired. However, they have asked him to wait until they get their transfer sorted before making a decision on his future.

The Athletic reported that Manchester United had put an offer on the table for De Gea and he had agreed. But the club pulled the offer soon after the agreement and wanted him to lower his wages further.

The report claims that the first offer already saw the wages reduce drastically from £375,000 per week. Daily Mail added that the recent offer was £200,000 per week while Saudi club Al Nassr have offered to pay him £250,000 per week.

Poll : 0 votes