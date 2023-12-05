"He’s proven he can win" - Gary Neville believes one man is keeping Liverpool in PL title race with Arsenal and Man City

Jurgen Klopp's presence is what is keeping Liverpool in the Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City this season according to Gary Neville. The former Manchester United defender believes the Reds will continue to be in the mix due to their tactician's proven winning pedigree.

The Premier League title race took another turn after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in their recent meeting at the Etihad Stadium. That afforded Arsenal the opportunity to climb to the top of the table, where they have remained.

According to Gary Neville, the Gunners and Cityzens are most equipped to fight for the English crown this season. As for the Reds, the Englishman isn't too sure about their chances but refused to rule them out due to Klopp's presence.

“Liverpool, I’m not sure about but then they’ve got Klopp, so I think that’s a factor because he can win and he’s proven he can win,” the Manchester United legend said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"I think Arsenal have got what it takes to win a league I think that group of players are very good. There’s a lot to play for but the more points dropped, the more confidence Arsenal will gain."

Last season witnessed a two-horse race for the Premier League title, with Arsenal throwing away an eight-point lead to lose the prize to Man City. With both teams joining others in the fight this term, Neville believes it'd be interesting if the race goes down to a two-horse race between them once again.

"What I would want to see is Arsenal and City in a run-in again, if Liverpool are there as well it becomes a three-horse race – great – but usually in the end, it becomes two. If it’s Arsenal and Manchester City again, it’ll be interesting to see how Arsenal handle it – I do feel like they’ll handle it,” he said.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City in Premier League action this midweek

Following some intriguing clashes at the weekend, the Premier League will return in midweek, with all the big teams in action.

The Gunners will be the first to get involved as they take on Luton Town away from home later today (Tuesday, December 5). Liverpool will also play on away turf when they go head-to-head with Sheffield United tomorrow while Man City will also travel to Aston Villa on the same day (December 6).

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester United will also lock horns in a highly anticipated clash at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. Tottenham Hotspur versus West Ham United and Everton versus Newcastle United, both coming up on Thursday (December 7), are the other fixtures to keep an eye on.