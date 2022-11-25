“He’s proven that is nonsense” – Sam Allardyce urges Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford after silencing doubters with performance at FIFA World Cup 

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United following his brilliant performance against Iran in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 21.

The Manchester United skipper was named in the starting XI by England manager Gareth Southgate alongside John Stones at centre-back. He made a solid impression while on the pitch before being subbed off due to illness.

Former West Ham United manager Allardyce has hailed Maguire for his solid showing to prove his doubters wrong. He has insisted that the Manchester United defender admirably dealt with immense pressure on his shoulders.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss has urged the defender to find an exit route out of Old Trafford. He told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, as quoted by Football 365:

“Harry Maguire silenced the critics straight away. People say it was only Iran, but it was a big moment for him, everyone was looking at him, and he handled it brilliantly."

He added:

“It leaves him in a great dilemma when comes back to [Manchester] United because if he isn’t going to get picked, he needs to leave. He’s certainly proven to everyone in the press, who were trying to pressurise Gareth [Southgate] not to play him and saying he isn’t good enough to play for United or England. He’s proven that is nonsense.”

Things haven't really worked out for Maguire at Manchester United, following his world-record £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019.

The Englishman has often made headlines for his high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford. The added pressure of having the armband has not helped either.

Maguire has gone out of favor under Erik ten Hag this campaign, who has preferred the centre-back duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The England international has only started three Premier League games and seems to have dropped behind Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Manchester United keeping tabs on

La Liga-winning manager as possible Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine is contracted at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2024, but his future is up in the air with Atleti struggling. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stages and are fifth in the La Liga table.

Simeone has been in charge of the Colchoneros since 2011 and has guided the club to whole new heights. He won the La Liga title twice, the Europa League twice, and the Copa del Rey once during his time at the Spanish capital club.

