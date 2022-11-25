Manchester United keeping tabs on 52-year-old manager as possible Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag, as per Fichajes.

Simeone's contract with Atleti runs until 2024, but it is believed that he has doubts about continuing with the La Liga club.

The Red Devils may look to make a financial offer that is enticing enough to convince Simeone to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone has won the La Liga title twice, the Europa League twice, and the Copa del Rey once during his time with Atleti.

Atletico are fifth in the Spanish league with seven wins, three draws, and four defeats from 14 games.

The Argentine is reportedly the favorite to land the United job.

This is despite Ten Hag only being at the helm since May, but he has overseen a topsy-turvy start to the campaign.

The Red Devils sit fifth in the league with eight wins, two draws, and four defeats in 14 games.

It is worth noting that Manchester United may be under new ownership after the Glazers put the club up for sale.

Ten Hag has had to deal with the situation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese icon mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

The 37-year-old said that he did not respect Ten Hag because the Dutchman disrespected him.

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo will join Manchester United in January

Gakpo is on United's radar

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Gakpo will join Manchester United in the January transfer market.

The PSV forward has long been touted with a move to Old Trafford after interest from the club throughout the summer.

Ten Hag's side opted to bring Antony from Ajax to the Red Devils as their attacking signing of the summer window.

However, Gakpo has been scintillating for PSV, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions - the most productive player in Europe.

The 23-year-old also scored the Netherlands' opener in their 2-0 win over Senegal in their FIFA World Cup Group A clash

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has left Ten Hag's short of options up front.

Gakpo was disappointed not to have joined United in the summer as he prepared to do so.

The Dutch winger confirmed that he held talks with Ten Hag, but it was a shame that a transfer didn't occur.

He said:

“I was close to leaving [PSV], I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United."

He added:

"In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club."

