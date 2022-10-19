"I spoke to Erik ten Hag" - Manchester United target confirms talks with Red Devils and two Premier League clubs

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has revealed that he was close to leaving the Dutch club in the summer after holding talks with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Gakpo was heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven in last summer's transfer window. Manchester United were among the list of clubs interested in acquiring his services.

The Red Devils even opened talks over a potential deal for the Netherlands international. However, they went on to sign Antony from PSV's league rivals Ajax for £86 million to strengthen their attack instead.

Addressing rumors about a transfer to England, Gakpo disclosed that he spoke to Erik ten Hag about moving to Old Trafford. The winger admitted that he was close to leaving PSV, but was left disappointed after the transfer fell through. He told The Times:

“I was close to leaving [PSV], I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United."

He added:

"In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club."

Gakpo still had options to join the Premier League, with Southampton and Leeds United keen. However, the 23-year-old put an end to the 'stressful' period by deciding to stay at PSV. He added:

“It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed, but it was a stressful period.”

Manchester United target Gakpo continues to impress for PSV

Gakpo is reaping the rewards for his decision to stay at PSV as he has been in red hot form for the Dutch outfit. He has found the back of the net 13 times in 18 matches across all competitions for the side.

The Dutchman also provided 11 assists for his teammates in those matches. He is thus the player with the highest number of goals and assists in Europe's top leagues so far this season.

Having made a flying start to the 2022-23 season, Gakpo continues to be linked with a move away from PSV. There are suggestions that he could again be the subject of transfer interest from top clubs in January.

It is unclear whether the Red Devils intend to rekindle their interest in the winger. The player, though, is currently focused on earning a place in the Netherlands' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

