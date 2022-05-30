"He’s a quality player" - Gabriel Magalhaes encourages Arsenal to sign 25-year-old attacker this summer

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has admitted to having joked with Gabriel Jesus about linking up at the Emirates next season. The Manchester City striker could leave this summer after the Premier League champions signed Erling Haaland.

The Gunners have been linked with the Brazil international although the lack of Champions League football could become a stumbling block in finalising the deal.

Magalhaes, though, has engaged in some transfer banter with Jesus during their time with the Brazil national team.

“We joke around in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain. Of course, he’s a quality player and if he goes to Arsenal, he would help us a lot,” he said during a press conference earlier this week (via football.london).

Arsenal's interest in the 25-year-old stems from their need for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January and the Gunners are set to lose Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer.

Jesus is seen as a perfect fit for their attack - his intelligent movement brings exactly what Mikel Arteta is looking for, while the striker offers incredible versatility and flexibility too.

Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress. Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want".Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress. Gabriel Jesus tells ESPN: "My future is still uncertain. I have already expressed my desire to Man City people and to my agent. I have in my head very clear what I want". ⚠️🇧🇷 #MCFC Gabriel Jesus wants to leave and he's not extending the contract with City. Work in progress.

In the 2021-22 season, the former Palmeiras striker netted 13 goals and made 12 assists from 41 games, including eight and nine respectively in the league as City retained their top-flight title.

Jesus and Magalhaes have joined the Brazil national team's training camp for their upcoming friendlies to South Korea, Japan and Qatar. The defender is hoping to make his international debut.

Arsenal looking to rebuild squad to return to the Champions League

Arsenal came agonozingly close to securing Champions League football after five years but capitulated in the last couple of games to finish fifth in the Premier League.

The Gunners are now set for a squad rebuild with a new forward on top of their priority, but strengthening their midfield and defense is also on the agenda.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.



Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23… 🏼 #afc Arsenal’s xG stats over Mikel Arteta tenure as the Arsenal manager…Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23… Arsenal’s xG stats over Mikel Arteta tenure as the Arsenal manager…Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s all part of the rebuild but the progress is there to see.Even bigger steps to make in 2022/23…💪🏼 #afc https://t.co/NrOCUtaqud

Besides Jesus, Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has also been linked, but he's on the radar of some Champions League clubs too.

Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco is another reported target as well as Udinese right-back Naheul Molina, who's become a hot property in the market.

Another Manchester City player linked with the north Londonders is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played a key role in their Premier League title success this season.

