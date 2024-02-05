"He's quite languid" - Gary Neville criticizes Kai Havertz after Arsenal's win over Liverpool

Football pundit Gary Neville has criticized Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz after their recent 3-1 win over Liverpool. He claimed that the German was 'languid' and could not trouble the Reds' defense in the game at Emirates.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Neville noted that Havertz was not offering enough service to his teammates. He added that the decision to sign the German from Chelsea was a mistake, saying:

"Yep. [There was money available in the summer] and they spent £65m on Havertz. I watched him today Havertz when he's moving into the box, he's a different type of player, but he's quite languid. There's no change of pace into the box, there's no change of direction, there's no little darts."

Speaking about what the Gunners' other two strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah offer on the pitch, Neville added:

"And then I think of Jesus when he plays and he's everywhere but where you want him to be! He's everywhere Jesus, I love him to bits, but literally when you want him in the centre of the six-yard box he's probably on the right wing! Or at right-back! And then you look at Nketiah, who is probably the most natural [frontman] of all of them, but probably isn't up to the standard of the other two."

The Gunners won 3-1 on Sunday, February 4, against Liverpool. They moved within two points of league leaders Reds and into the second spot. They could lose their position, however, if Manchester City win their league game on Monday, February 5, against Brentford.

Gary Neville thinks Mikel Arteta has made the most of Arsenal's squad

Gary Neville believes that Mikel Arteta has made the most of the squad at his disposal at Arsenal. He thinks that they have now hit the ceiling.

Neville said on Sky Sports:

"The thing about Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal team is, I don't look at them and think that he can get any more out of them. I think he's honestly achieving the maximum with this group of players and that's a great job. So what he's doing is fantastic. I just wish he had one player at the top end of the pitch."

Neville also backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title after Liverpool slipped against the Gunners.