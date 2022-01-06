“He’s quite a lot of people’s favourite” – Kevin Campbell insists ‘tough’ Arsenal star is a lot like key player from the Invincibles

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell feels Takehiro Tomiyasu is becoming a fan-favourite at the Emirates and a bit like Lauren in terms of his playing style.

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal from Bologna last summer and has fit in well under Mikel Arteta.

The Japanese international’s consistent displays at the back have made Arsenal a meaner outfit defensively as he has added more security.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 How good it Takehiro Tomiyasu, by the way? Up against Sterling who has been on fire recently. Only just back from COVID. 10 men for the last half an hour. Absolutely flawless. How good it Takehiro Tomiyasu, by the way? Up against Sterling who has been on fire recently. Only just back from COVID. 10 men for the last half an hour. Absolutely flawless.

Tomiyasu is also not afraid to venture forward and is beginning to prove he is one of the most complete full-backs in the league with his skillset.

Campbell explained that Tomiyasu is similar to former Arsenal Invincible Lauren in terms of toughness and is aerially dominant as well:

“I think his toughness and his relentless nature is how Lee Dixon used to play and he’s a bit like Lauren, Lauren was tough, he could play and he was tough. Tomiyasu has a bit of different spice to him as well, because aerially, he’s dominant."

Campbell added:

“We hit him sometimes at goal kicks because he’s aerially dominant. At that back-stick where we’ve had so many problems in the past, we don’t seem to have those problems anymore. I think he’s quite a lot of people’s favourite player."

Tomiyasu will hope to maintain his form and help Arsenal earn a top 4 finish

Arsenal have done well after a tough start to the season and find themselves fourth in the Premier League table.

Tomiyasu did not wait long to make his Arsenal debut and has improved as the season has gone on. The 23-year-old can get even better in the coming weeks as Arsenal look to win some silverware and finish in the top four.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk Takehiro Tomiyasu. What a bargain for Arsenal this summer.



Takehiro Tomiyasu. What a bargain for Arsenal this summer. 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu. What a bargain for Arsenal this summer.👏 https://t.co/kfqa4iQZbK

Consistency will be key if Arsenal are to finish in the top four this season. The likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are not far behind.

Arsenal are beginning to gel as a unit as they dominated Manchester City for one half before some refereeing decisions went against them.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Gunners can build on that performance, they should be able to finish in the top four ahead of Manchester United and their arch-rivals Tottenham.

Edited by Diptanil Roy