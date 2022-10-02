"He’s quite a monster" - Arsene Wenger comments on Erling Haaland after hattrick vs Manchester United

Arsene Wenger has waxed lyrical about Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland after he netted a hat-trick in the Cityzens' 6-3 win against Manchester United today (October 2).

Manchester City hosted arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League today. The hosts kept their unbeaten run in the league intact, handing Erik ten Hag's side a 6-3 beating.

Starring in the match for the Cityzens was Haaland, who scored three goals and provided an assist on the afternoon. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the Premier League.

Manchester City forked out a sum of £51 million to acquire the Norwegian's services from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He has since hit the ground running in England, netting 14 goals in just eight league matches.

The 22-year-old's performances for Pep Guardiola's side have left fans, pundits, players and even managers awestruck. Former Arsenal boss Wenger is among those who have been impressed with his exploits in the Premier League.

Providing his thoughts on Haaland's display against Manchester United, Wenger labeled him a 'monster'. The Frenchman went on to heap praise on the striker for his positioning. The former Arsenal manager said on BeIN Sports [via Inside Futbol]:

“He’s quite a monster. You have that feeling, who can stop this guy? On top of that, the service he gets around him is exceptional, and that is why he is always in a good condition. I would say the position of his body is always fantastic and ready to score.”

Wenger went on to hail the Manchester City hitman as a born goalscorer. He added:

“He is a born goalscorer. That means his game is only obsessed by them.”

Haaland has found the back of the net 17 times from 11 matches across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

Haaland reacts to win against Manchester United

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian claimed that Manchester City could have put more goals past Manchester United. He also admitted that he was dissatisfied with how the Cityzens played in the second half. He said [via BBC]:

"It could've been more and in the second half we should've been tighter, worked a bit harder, because it was a bit sloppy at times. We lost the second half and this is not good so we still have to work."

Manchester City will now turn their attention towards their upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Copenhagen. Haaland will already be thinking about adding more goals to his tally.

