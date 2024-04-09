"He's quite useless" - Ex-Real Madrid star slams Erling Haaland as 'average' after Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Los Blancos in UCL 

Former Real Madrid attacker Rafael van der Vaart has launched a scathing attack on Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan striker was quiet by his standards in the Cityzens' enthralling 3-3 draw against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (April 9). The two European giants couldn't be separated in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Haaland had just one shot all game, made one key pass, and won four of eight ground duels. He's been criticized lately for his lack of involvement aside from scoring goals for Pep Guardiola's side.

Van der Vaart was unimpressed by the 23-year-old's outing at the Bernabeu. The Dutchman said (via Centregoals):

"Erling Haaland was very bad. If he doesn't score, he's quite useless. I find him a very average player on the ball."

Erling Haaland has been a menace in front of goal since joining Manchester City in July 2022. He won the Premier League Golden Boot and was the Champions League top scorer in his side's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

The Norway international is still finding the net this season but his performances have come into question. He's bagged 30 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions.

Despite this, some argue that his all-round game needs improving and he was quiet in yet another high-profile game. This was the case against Arsenal in a 0-0 draw (March 31) and Liverpool in a 1-1 draw (March 10).

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently argued that Haaland had traits of a 'league two player'. Guardiola hit back at those claims but questions are certainly being asked about the prolific frontman's overall contribution.

Erling Haaland was hit in the face by the referee in Manchester City's draw against Real Madrid

The Norweigan cut a frustrated figure against Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland's frustrating night at the Bernabeu took an interesting turn when he was unintentionally struck in the face. French referee Francois Letexier threw his arm out after blowing for half-time and caught the Manchester City star.

Last season's Champions League top scorer was furious and angrily threw his arms out before giving the official a tense look. Letexier quickly apologized and insisted it was an accident.

Haaland failed to get a foothold against Real Madrid and everything seemed to go wrong for the young forward. He will hope to have a bigger impact when Carlo Ancelotti's men visit the Etihad next week.

