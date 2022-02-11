“He’s ready to play the game” – Zsolt Low confirms Chelsea star is ‘fully involved in training’ ahead of Club World Cup final

Chelsea assistant manager Zsolt Low has confirmed that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be available for the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday. The Senegalese joined the Blues camp in their 1-0 semi-final win against Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Mendy was away at the Africa Cup of Nations where he lifted the title with Senegal. He was key in their triumphant campaign, saving a penalty in the shootout in the final against Egypt. He won the AFCON Best Goalkeeper of 2021 award for his exploits.

Speaking ahead of the final, Low said in a press conference:

"We're very proud of Edou. The whole squad was happy he won the Africa Cup. He arrives in a very good mood. Always has a big smile on his face. He's very important to the group. He gives a lot of energy."

Low added:

"He was a little tired the first day, needed recovery and a good sleep, but he is fully involved in training. We're very happy that he's healthy, and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He's ready to play the game."

It will be interesting to see who plays in the final for the Blues. Mendy has been their main man, but Kepa Arrizabalaga has performed brilliantly in the Senegalese's absence.

Edouard Mendy's return a big boost to Chelsea ahead of Club World Cup final

Edouard Mendy has been a rock for the Blues since joining them in the summer of 2020 from Rennes. He became even better under Thomas Tuchel, with the defence in front of him getting better.

The Senegalese goalkeeper was key in the Blues' UEFA Champions League triumph last season. He kept nine clean sheets in the tournament, equalling Keylor Navas' record for most shutouts in a single edition of the competition. Mendy was named the 'Goalkeeper of the Season' for his exploits.

He has been exceptional this season as well, winning the FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper of the year 2021 award.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Edouard Mendy since May 2021:



Champions League winner

🥇 Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

UEFA Super Cup winner

Africa Cup of Nations winner

🥇 Africa Cup of Nations Best Goalkeeper

🥇 FIFA The Best Goalkeeper



🏆 Champions League winner 🥇 Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season🏆 UEFA Super Cup winner 🏆 Africa Cup of Nations winner🥇 Africa Cup of Nations Best Goalkeeper 🥇 FIFA The Best Goalkeeper

In his absence during AFCON, Kepa Arrizabalaga has done well for the Blues. The Spaniard has played in eight games across competitions in Mendy's absence, keeping four clean sheets, including one in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup semi-final.

Considering Arrizabalaga's good form, it remains to be seen if Low starts with the Spaniard or goes for the returning Mendy. Given Mendy's recent exploits, he is likely to get the nod against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Saturday.

