"He’s not ready" - Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to drop 23-year-old Arsenal star against Manchester City

Former Scotland international Steve Nicol reckons Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson could struggle against Manchester City this weekend in the likely absence of Bukayo Saka.

Saka was subbed off in the 34th minute of the Gunners' 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Lens in midweek due to a muscular injury. Having been omnipresent in the Gunners' lineup this season, the 22-year-old is doubtful for the City clash at the weekend.

Arteta recently said (as per the BBC) about his attacker that he will be in contention to feature against City:

"He is in contention. We'll see how he progresses from here to Sunday. Obviously, he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens]; that's never good news but let's see how he recovers."

Saka has also been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming international break. In case the Englishman is not fit enough to play against Manchester City City, Nelson could be an option.

However, Nicol said on ESPN (via TBR) that Nelson might not be ready for the magnitude of a clash with the league leaders:

“Personally, I would put Jesus on that right-hand side. He’s played there before, he played there for City. I would start with Trossard, Nketiah and Jesus on the right.

"There’s talk of Reiss Nelson starting, I don’t think so. He’s not ready for the size of this game, with those three up front that’s as strong as Arteta can make it."

Saka has five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions this season. Nelson, meanwhile, has a goal and an assist in six outings across competitions.

"We will have to be at our best" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about facing Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a good start to their 2023-24 campaign. However, their unbeaten start to the season came to an end in their midweek Champions League defeat at Lens.

The Gunners are unbeaten in seven Premier League games, winning five, trailing leaders Manchester City (18) by two points. A win will take them top of the standings based on results elsewhere.

However, the Gunners, under Arteta, have lost all seven Premier League games against City. So, the Spaniard knows the magnitude of the challenge awaiting his team when Pep Guardiola's side visits the Emirates this weekend.

Arteta said in his pre-match press conference (as per Football London) that his side have to be at their absolute best against Manchester City and aren't yet thinking about the title race:

"We are not looking that far. That’s for sure. One thing is for certain is that we will have to be at our best."

Arsenal will seek to draw confidence from their win against Guardiola's side in this season's FA Community Shield. That victory snapped a run of seven straight defeats to City across competitions.