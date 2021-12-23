“He’s not ready” – Tim Sherwood raises doubt over Liverpool midfielder

Tim Sherwood has raised concerns over Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton. The former Tottenham manager believes the midfielder is not yet ready for the first team and needs to be given some more time.

Jurgen Klopp played a few youngsters last night against Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. The Reds needed a stoppage-time goal to take the game to a penalty shootout and eventually win.

Tyler Morton was among the players used by Klopp last night and Tim Sherwood feels it was too early for the Liverpool youngster. According to him, the midfielder should be given enough time to develop, and playing him in the first team puts too much pressure on him.

"With the young boy Morton, as the six, I think he is a decent player on the ball, but he's not ready to play in there on his own," Sherwood recently told the Premier League Productions. "To be the only protection, with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andy] Robertson just vacating them areas and playing as wingers really. I think with [Jordan] Henderson, I can understand it, even without [Virgil] van Dijk. But you have to tweak it sometimes without Van Dijk."

Brendan Rodgers not happy with referees after Liverpool loss

Tyler Morton's tackle on Ricardo Pereira was one of the talking points from last night's game as the Liverpool midfielder escaped a red card.

Brendan Rodgers was not happy with the way referees handled the situation and blasted them for poor officiating throughout the game. Following the match, the former Reds manager said:

"It was a poor challenge but I thought the referee was poor all night. There were bookings that should have gone in the first half, Madders (James Maddison) is away and if he is away he makes the pass and then we are through into the dangerous position.

"It was Jordan Henderson who was clever and took the foul, but there was no yellow card," he added. "In the second half he was given a yellow card for not a great deal. I thought the referee was poor."

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool will now face Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals, while Chelsea will take on Tottenham in the second semi-final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee