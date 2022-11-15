“He’s a really good boy” – Guardiola offers honest opinion on rape accused Benjamin Mendy but admits he has no control over Manchester City star’s personal life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court that rape accused Benjamin Mendy is a good boy, as per Daily Mail.

Benjamin Mendy, 28, is accused of sexually assaulting women during parties at his mansion in Cheshire.

The Frenchman has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

The Manchester City player's rape trial started in August, Guardiola gave evidence to the court and gave an honest opinion on his City defender.

Guardiola insisted that he has no control over his players' private lives, saying:

“I control my players when we are together in training sessions. In their private life, I don’t know what they do. I don’t follow the players on social media so I don’t know what they are doing outside my control in training sessions and in games … I’m not his father.”

The Spanish coach was asked to describe Benjamin Mendy's character, to which he replied:

“He’s a really good boy, I would say so generous. I think he is happy and I remember that when we were together and everybody asks for some favours and he was able to do it."

He added:

“He’s a very generous boy. I think he very quickly adapted to the team and I would say he was very happy he could help the other ones.”

Guardiola was asked for his reasons for being prepared to come to court despite the serious sexual offenses alleged at Benjamin Mendy:

“He asked me, Mendy, to come here today with all of you, your honour, and that’s why I’m here.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Pep Guardiola testified at Benjamin Mendy's trial today:



🎙️ "He’s a really good boy, I would say so generous and really funny."



(Source: Pep Guardiola testified at Benjamin Mendy's trial today:🎙️ "He’s a really good boy, I would say so generous and really funny."(Source: @ManCityMEN 🚨 Pep Guardiola testified at Benjamin Mendy's trial today:🎙️ "He’s a really good boy, I would say so generous and really funny."(Source: @ManCityMEN) https://t.co/Q9cbpCBkdJ

The former Barcelona boss signed Mendy for Manchester City in 2017 for £52 million. The Frenchman made 75 appearances under the Spaniard.

A woman who accused Benjamin Mendy's friend of rape later had sex with Manchester City forward Jack Grealish

Woman alleges to have had sex with Grealish

A woman who told Chester Crown Court that Mendy's friend Louis Saha Matturie had raped her at a party claims that she later had sex with Grealish.

According to the BBC, the 23-year-old texted a friend, saying:

"Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish."

The woman alleges that she went back with other women to Mendy's mansion after clubbing with footballers in the VIP area of a nightclub in Manchester on 23 August, 2021.

The court was told that Matturie raped the woman in a Mercedes car after leaving the party to get more alcohol.

Lisa Wilding KC, who is Matturie's defense attorney, said:

"Do you remember kissing Jack Grealish in the kitchen, on the sofa in the living room?"

The woman replied:

"Yes."

She was then asked if she had sex with the Manchester City forward:

"Yes. I don't have a memory of what room I was in. I don't remember anything that happened. I remember something happened."

She further added:

"Yes, I'm fully sure we had sex. I'm certain that we did."

Jack Gaughan @Jack_Gaughan Potential jurors in the Benjamin Mendy trial heard the names of Sterling, Grealish, Walker, Mahrez and Stones when people who could be referred to the case - or called as a witness – were listed in court today. Potential jurors in the Benjamin Mendy trial heard the names of Sterling, Grealish, Walker, Mahrez and Stones when people who could be referred to the case - or called as a witness – were listed in court today.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes