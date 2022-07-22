"He's a really good one" - Jurgen Klopp singles out 'different' Liverpool star for praise after friendly win against RB Leipzig

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on new signing Darwin Nunez after his four-goal display in the pre-season friendly win against RB Leipzig on Thursday (July 21).

After beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore on July 15, Liverpool beat Leipzig 5-0 at the Red Bull Arena, with Nunez netting a 20-minute hattrick.

Speaking to the club's website, Klopp talked about the 23-year-old's summer move and his pre-season performances. He said:

"We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings, and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden. This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do."

The tactician continued:

"All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things. That's the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He's a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he's a really good one."

Speaking about the win against Leipzig, Klopp added:

"I wanted us to be a bit more hard with ourselves, go over that point; it's pre-season. And move more. I think we did that in the second half obviously. Hendo came on, Millie – they both were lively. Hendo all of a sudden as an eight, went in behind and we created chances. Then Mo (Salah) gives Darwin the penalty and Darwin, Pandora's box was open. That's of course a perfect night for him."

Nunez joined the Reds last month from Benfica in a club-record deal worth up to £85 million. The Uruguayan striker, who penned a six-year deal at Anfield, netted 34 goals in 41 games for the Primeira Liga outfit last season.

Liverpool set to move for Matheus Nunes

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are preparing to start negotiations with Sporting CP for Matheus Nunes. The report adds that the Lions are open to offers in the region of €45 million and €5 million in bonuses for the midfielder.

Nunes, who has four years left on his deal, has been a mainstay in Sporting's midfield in the last two seasons. Last campaign, he registered four goals and five assists in 50 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far