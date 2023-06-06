“He’s a really good player” – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign Tottenham target who is ‘more dynamic’ than Odegaard

Former footballer Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to make a move for Leicester City star James Maddison. He believes the Englishman is more dynamic than Gunners' captain Martin Odegaard and will be a bigger attacking threat.

Leicester City's relegation to the Championship has seen a few of their players reportedly put on the transfer list. Maddison is one of the players getting linked with an exit amidst interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Campbell believes Mikel Arteta should be all over the midfielder as he would be a good fit for his squad. He added that the Leicester star is more dynamic than Odegaard and will attack more in the final third. He said:

“I like Maddison. I think he’s a really good player. Could he fit our squad? Of course, he could fit our squad. We have Odegaard, but he’s a different type of player to Odegaard. They have some traits that are similar, where they can pick a pass. But I think James Maddison is a little bit more dynamic. He’s willing to get into the box a little bit more.”

Maddison scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League games this season while assisting nine times.

Former Arsenal defender urges Gunners to sign relegated star

Kevin Campbell is not the only former Arsenal player to urge his former side to sign James Maddison. Bacary Sagna has also echoed similar thoughts and said that the Englishman would be a quality addition to the squad.

He was talking to Lord Ping when he said:

"I think Arsenal need to add quality in every department. These players need support and Arsenal need to add competition across the squad in order to compete across four fronts next season. I think they need to add four or five players to the team this summer. James Maddison from Leicester. I also really like Ward-Prowse. He is a player that can change a game on his own. Every team needs a player that can change a game in a heartbeat."

Arsenal are looking to add depth to their squad this summer and also improve on some positions in the starting XI after missing out on the Premier League title. Declan Rice is reported to be their top target, while The Athletic claim that Moises Caicedo is also high on Arteta's wishlist.

