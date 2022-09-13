“He’s a really good player and for now, is what we need” – John Barnes sends Jurgen Klopp clear message about 26-year-old Liverpool player

Liverpool legend John Barnes has backed midfielder Arthur Melo to be a success at Anfield following his deadline day transfer.

The 26-year-old signed for the Reds on a season-long loan deal from Juventus due to an injury crisis in central midfield. The Brazilian endured a difficult spell in Turin after his big move from Barcelona in 2019.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Arthur Melo was Liverpool's second choice on Deadline Day, as they first asked for Denis Zakaria. However, Liverpool could not agree a fee with Juventus or the player, who ended up at #Chelsea [via @cmdotcom Arthur Melo was Liverpool's second choice on Deadline Day, as they first asked for Denis Zakaria. However, Liverpool could not agree a fee with Juventus or the player, who ended up at #Chelsea. [via @cmdotcom]

Arthur played just 63 times for Juve in his two seasons there, but Barnes believes the playmaker is exactly what Liverpool need in the short-term.

The former England winger told BonusCodeBets:

“Well, of course we know what a good player he is. While we know that it’s not a signing like Jude Bellingham but he’s not a stopgap because of course, he’s a very good player."

He added:

“So, if everyone’s fit and they get the players they want, you would think that Arthur may not necessarily be the first name in the team sheet. But if he comes in and he does well, he will be the first name on the team sheet. That’s what Jurgen Klopp does."

Barned believes that Arthur can help Liverpool this season and if he performs well, he could even join permanently. He said:

“But obviously, you know, this (Arthur's transfer) is, well, a necessity but as Jurgen Klopp has said, it has to make sense. And in ‘making sense’, he means a player who can come and help us."

He added:

“As Jurgen Klopp has said he’ll only make signings that make sense and making sense means that, we’re not gonna spend a lot of money on players, just out of panic. He’s a really good player and for now, is what we need. But if he does well, I’m sure that he will also be a player for the future, if he does well enough.”

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield "He's a fantastic player. I'm looking forward to him being fully fit and settling in."



Alisson Becker on his compatriot, Arthur Melo, at "He's a fantastic player. I'm looking forward to him being fully fit and settling in."Alisson Becker on his compatriot, Arthur Melo, at #LFC 🇧🇷 "He's a fantastic player. I'm looking forward to him being fully fit and settling in."Alisson Becker on his compatriot, Arthur Melo, at #LFC. https://t.co/FJN5VJJLGf

Liverpool currently have Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out due to injury. Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara is just returning from his injury and it could take some time for him to be a 100 percent match fit.

John Barnes backs Liverpool superstar to improve as the season progresses

Liverpool supporters are becoming increasingly concerned by Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season as he has been anonymous in several encounters.

Salah has scored three goals and provided three assists in eight matches in all competitions so far this season.

However, Barnes believes that the 30-year-old will improve in the near future, as the pundit stated:

“Of course I see him improving. Salah is a fantastic player. He hasn’t scored as many goals as he’d like but he’s also getting used to a new system. The way that Nunez plays is different to the way Firmino and Mane play.”

He added:

“Players have to get used to that system. So, it’s not as simple as, if you look at Erling Håland, for example, coming in and being the focal point to score all the goals. Liverpool, as much as Salah scores a lot of goals, a lot of it has to do with the way the front three play.”

Danzukić @DanielUnsworth_ Salah needs a few games out. Anyone else would be dropped instantly Salah needs a few games out. Anyone else would be dropped instantly

