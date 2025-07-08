"He's a really kind person" - Al-Nassr star shares experience of working alongside Cristiano Ronaldo 

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo talks about everything, from TV series, food, and even Brazilian clubs. He added that the Portuguese superstar is a kind and sociable person off the pitch.

On a recent podcast, Bento said that Ronaldo likes talking to his teammates at Al-Nassr, and topics do not restrict him. The goalkeeper said via NFC1World:

"He’s a really kind person, a sociable guy; he talks about everything.. TV series & food. And he asks about the [Brazilian] clubs too, of course he won’t come, obviously!"

Bento was not the first Al-Nassr star to make such a comment about Ronaldo. Angelo, who moved to the Saudi Pro League club from Chelsea, also said the same about Ronaldo earlier this year. He told ESPN that the Portuguese superstar is aware of the top stars playing in the Brazilian Serie A.

The winger added that Cristiano Ronaldo likes to talk about the Brazilian beaches too and said (via GOAL):

"He always asks about everything, how the national team is doing, what the league is like here, because he knows that some players have come here, like Neymar and Memphis (Depay). He always asks which team is leading the Brasileirão, which he always follows."

"He doesn't say he likes a specific team, but he always says when he takes off his shirt: 'Imagine me on the Copacabana beach drinking a coconut water.' He always lets out these comments, he always talks about Flamengo, Santos, Corinthians, and Palmeiras."

Angelo joined Al Nassr in 2024 for a reported £20 million fee, while Bento joined in the same summer for a fee just under £16 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo was urged to make move to South America before signing new contract

Jorge D'Alessandro spoke on El Chiringuito earlier this summer and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo should consider a move to Argentina. He said that a move to Boca Juniors would be ideal, and said (via GOAL):

"It gives me goosebumps... Directing Boca's attack? Boca needs him. He's going to the land of Leo Messi, Diego Maradona, and Hugo Gatti... imagine that! Let Riquelme try it, please! I see him more at Boca than at a Brazilian team. He identifies more with a need, also because of his personality, because of the way he plays... That vertigo that Boca has, next to Zenón, next to Merentiel... I'm going crazy!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Al Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027. He is reportedly set to earn a stunning £178 million per season with his new contract.

