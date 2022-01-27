"He’s not really made his mark" - Simon Jordan blasts Manchester United star for not getting 'his act together' in over six years at Manchester United

English businessman Simon Jordan has lambasted Anthony Martial for not getting his act together during six-and-a-half years at Manchester United. The Frenchman's troubled spell was thrown a lifeline on Wednesday after signing for Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Signed for a fee rising to a hefty £57 million from AS Monaco, he arrived at Old Trafford as a promising young talent but it didn't take long for his move to unravel.

Former head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to get the best out of him during the 2019-20 season by playing him in the striker's role.

Martial struck 17 times in the Premier League, the most in the Manchester United squad. However, it was a false dawn, with the player succumbing to more injuries.

First-team chances were hard to come by for him in the ongoing campaign and an exit seemed likely with Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley also revealing he wanted to leave in January.

Sevilla, who'd been linked with the player for some time, managed to get him onboard until the end of the 2021-22 season with no obligation to purchase after seeing their initial offer rejected.

In his first interview with the club since joining, Martial seemed content with the move, but his failures at Manchester United will be discussed for some time.

Jordan delivers scathing assessment of Manchester United's wantaway star

Just hours after his arrival in Seville, Jordan tore into the player for not being able to make a mark at Old Trafford despite ample time to do so.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he delivered a scathing assessment saying:

"If you look at young players. Wayne Rooney went into Man United as a teenager, [Cristiano Ronaldo] went there, Jude Bellingham’s gone to Dortmund as a teenager. It depends on the player and how they adapt. The ownership of the outcome is determined by the player and is created by him."

“If you’ve been there a couple years, or eighteen months like Wilfried Zaha went there, clearly it wasn’t right for him to go Man United at the time."

“You can contribute that to the player and the step up, he [Martial] has been given six-and-half-years! Six-and-half-years to get his act together. Ultimately he’s not really made his mark."

“It’s all been about what he can do rather than what he has done. You have to lay the blame the player – the same way with Memphis Depay when he came. There are also many examples of younger players who go to clubs and are successful."

Jordan also said Manchester United made a big mistake by not putting in the obligation for Sevilla to buy him permanently.

“Huge mistake for Man United, they should have got an option to purchase as back he’ll come once Seville know what they’ve got."

“He could [come good] and find himself in a situation where he bothers to apply himself and convince people to give him a long-term contract and then rewards them once he’s got his long-term contract.”

