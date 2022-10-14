"He's really showed his maturity this season" - Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal youngster for 'being a gem' in victory over Bodo/Glimt 

Football pundit Lucy Ward recently said on BT Sport that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is a gem.

Saka scored the only goal for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's side secured a 1-0 away win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October).

While the youngster was fortunate to find the back of the net, it required some spectacular work down the right for Saka to find space. He played a lovely one-two to open up the gap and eventually found the net with a rebound shot.

Lucy Ward heaped praise on the England international as she told BT Sport:

"What a gem Saka is on that right-hand side for Arsenal. He’s really showed his maturity this season. Give and go, they’ve made it look simple. But when they decide to turn up the intensity, they decide to get a little bit quicker. Strangest goal he’ll ever score, but the movement was there.”

Saka also scored a brace against Liverpool this past weekend in the Premier League to earn a 3-2 victory for his team.

In 13 games across all competitions this season, the Englishman has scored four goals and provided four assists for the Gunners.

Arsenal legend praised Bukayo Saka for his performance against Bodo/Glimt

UEFA Europa League.

Lucy Ward was not the only person to hail Bukayo Saka for his performance. Club legend Martin Keown was also elated to see the youngster's impressive showing during the game. Here's what he said on BT Sport (via The Express):

"When you get balls to Saka, he’s a different class at the moment. He has the full-back on toast. Lokonga as well tonight, some nice touches, you can see the improvement in him. Then Saka, that class in his game. He’s gone to another level. England, Arsenal, he’s got to play right now."

The former defender went on to add:

"This is about the reputation that Arsenal are building that has impressed me the most. I think back to Brentford, although it’s not Premier League quality. You’ve got to grind out these games and stand up to the opposition then play when you play."

The Gunners currently have nine points from their first three Europa League games of the season. They are set to return to action on Sunday (16 October) against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes