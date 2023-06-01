"He’s really stood up" - Alan Shearer claims Manchester United 'would’ve been in trouble' if it wasn't for superstar's performances

Pundit Alan Shearer has lauded Marcus Rashford for his telling impact on Manchester United's fortunes this season.

The Red Devils have had an impressive campaign under Erik ten Hag, finishing third in the Premier League and winning the EFL Cup in February. They also have an FA Cup final to play on June 3 against Manchester City.

Rashford has been a key part of their success, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 55 games across competitions this term. In the Premier League, the Englishman bagged 17 goals and five assists in 35 matches.

Rashford's fitness, form and goals in key matches have led Shearer to name the 25-year-old in his Premier League team of the season. Justifying the Manchester United forward's inclusion, the pundit opined, via Premier League's official website:

"Without him, Manchester United would’ve been in trouble this season. He’s really stood up and scored some amazing goals."

Shearer's entire Premier League Team of the Season reads as follows:

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, William Saliba, Pervis Estupinan; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane, Erling Haaland. Manager: Eddie Howe.

Rashford scored or assisted at least one goal in 17 league games this season. It is evident that he played a huge role in Manchester United beating Liverpool to a top-four finish.

The Red Devils missed out on playing in the UEFA Champions League this term after finishing sixth last season. It remains to be seen if Rashford is still at Old Trafford to play in the competition once the next campaign commences.

The English forward's contract expires at the end of next season. Earlier this year, he was linked with a move to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ten Hag sends confident message ahead of Manchester United's FA Cup final clash

Erik ten Hag will lead Manchester United to a second domestic cup final this season when they face Manchester City.

The Cityzens have been impeccable this season, winning the Premier League and making the final of the FA Cup as well as the UEFA Champions League. They are on course for a historic treble and look unstoppable on their day.

Ten Hag, however, believes the Red Devils can beat the Sky Blues at Wembley. Speaking ahead of the game, the Dutch tactician said, via Manchester Evening News:

"Every game you learn lessons. It's really enjoyable to watch Manchester City, but we have to stop them and we have to make it our game. We have proved we can beat them, but we have to play to our level. If we have belief, anything is possible."

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the league on 14 January 2023.

