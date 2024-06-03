"He's really surprised me, a top quality player" – Kieran Trippier lavishes praise on Chelsea star

England and Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has showered praise on Chelsea ace Cole Palmer ahead of the start of the UEFA European Championship this month.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT's Faye Carruthers, Trippier claimed that the left-footed midfielder has impressed him in the national team camp of late. The 33-year-old said:

"It's the first time I've trained with Cole. He's really surprised me, a top-quality player. It's just how he finds the pockets [of space]. His awareness for where other people are and how clever he is for such a young age. It's the first time I've trained with him this week, I am really happy that I've trained with him, he's been quality."

Palmer, 21, relished a breakout season for the Blues, helping his club finish sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table and reach the EFL Cup final. He won his team's Player of the Season award, while also bagging the Premier League Young Player of the Season honor.

A versatile operator blessed with passing, flair, and shooting, Palmer started 40 of his 45 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea past season. He recorded a whopping 25 goals and 15 assists, playing either as a right inverted winger or as an attacking midfielder.

Palmer, who joined Chelsea in a potential £45 million switch from Manchester City last summer, is currently on international duty with England. He is likely to receive his first Three Lions start in the friendly clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina this Monday (June 3).

Pundit urges Chelsea to not sell midfielder

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole urged his former team to keep hold of Conor Gallagher amid reports that the Blues are hoping to offload him. He said (h/t OneFootball):

"If I was sitting in front of the owners, I'd be telling them that Conor is arguably the most important player in that dressing room in terms of what he brings to the club, he understands the club. This is before you start talking about his performances on the pitch. Conor is always there available, driving his team on."

Gallagher, who is a Cobham product, has allegedly attracted attention from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United recently.

During the 2023-24 season, the 24-year-old midfielder netted seven goals and laid out nine assists in 50 overall appearances for Chelsea.

