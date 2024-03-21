"He's not in the realms of Guardiola" - Former England star slams Jurgen Klopp's record at Liverpool

Former England defender Danny Mills recently criticized Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, claiming that the German was nowhere near the calibre of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Klopp joined the Merseyside club in 2015 after a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. He has taken the Reds to great heights over the past nine years, achieving substantial success and forging a formidable team.

Liverpool have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and two League Cups during Klopp's tenure. However, many would argue they've only been second best to Guardiola's City in the Premier League.

While Klopp's side lost the title by just one point on two separate occasions, they have only won once as against Guardiola's five league titles in the last six terms.

Mills believes Klopp's record at Anfield is rather overrated because of his lack of silverware compared to Guardiola's at Manchester City. He said (via talkSPORT):

"Well he's won one Premier League out of what, nine years? That was in a Covid year. All this stuff about 'Anfield is the best thing on the planet, the fans make such a difference'. The only time they've won it is with no fans at Anfield. Flip that around, Klopp has come second twice? So first, second and second. It's not the most amazing record!

"Liverpool have spent their fair share... Klopp has been very, very good but he's not in the realms of Guardiola."

The Merseyside club will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League after the international break on 31 March.

"My heart of course says Liverpool" - Michael Owen delivers verdict on Premier League title race

Liverpool icon Michael Owen admitted that he would love to see his former side lift the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and the Merseyside giants are involved in a three-horse title race in the English top tier. The Gunners lead the standings, followed by the Reds and then City.

The three sides are separated by just one point at the top of the league with only ten games left to go in the campaign. Speaking about the title race on The Kelly and Wright show, Owen said (via Metro):

"My heart of course says Liverpool and I do think they have the easiest run-in. It would be an incredible story, too, with it being Jurgen Klopp’s final season."

However, he admitted that the reigning champions and last season's treble-winners, Manchester City, remain the favorites to lift the title. Owen added:

"But I do think Man City are the best team in the world at the moment and they’ve proven that. I can see them going into overdrive, I think they’ve got gears left. Whereas Arsenal and Liverpool might be playing at their absolute peak at the moment, I think we might see Man City go at this part of the season. My head says Manchester City."