“He’s relentless” - Jermaine Defoe lavishes praise on ‘frightening’ Liverpool star

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Defoe lavished praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after the latter scored his 150th Premier League goal.

The Egyptian superstar scored a 76th-minute equalizer to send his team on their way to securing a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on 9 December. The goal was his 150th in the Premier League and his 200th overall for Liverpool in 327 matches across competitions.

Salah has finished the club's top scorer across competitions in every season since joining them from AS Roma in 2017. Notably, he has missed just 11 games for club and country since then due to injuries —something that has impressed Defoe.

Praising the former Chelsea winger, Defoe told Premier League Productions (h/t The Boot Room):

"It’s amazing. Quite frightening really some of the goals he’s scored, the way he’s always fit to play. We will see in a bit, it’s all sorts of goals, he’s relentless, he’s all about numbers, Salah. That’s why he’s always able to play and he must look at this list and think where can I get to?"

Defoe is himself not safe from Salah overtaking him in the list of Premier League's all-time Premier League goal-scorers. The Englishman, who played for Spurs, West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Portsmouth, scored 162 times in 496 league games.

Salah's 150, meanwhile, has come in 247 Premier League matches. The 31-year-old is currently tied on 10th with Michael Owen, with Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer 110 goals ahead of the duo at the summit.

Liverpool new leaders in the Premier League after gameweek 16

Liverpool were one of the biggest winners in gameweek 16 as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park. The Eagles led the game 1-0 but were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute.

Mohamed Salah struck the following minute before Harvey Elliott scored with a sublime left-footed shot in stoppage time to win his team the game. They now sit at the top of the table with 37 points from 16 matches, losing just once this season.

Arsenal, who were the leaders coming into the weekend, slumped to a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and now sit in second with 36 points —one ahead of the Villans. Manchester City are fourth with 33 points after ending a four-game winless run in the league following a slender 2-1 win over Luton Town.